Evaluation Meeting of Libraries and Research Department: A Comprehensive Review

The Civil Secretariat was buzzing with anticipation as the high-level meeting to evaluate the performance of the Libraries and Research Department commenced. At the helm was none other than Suresh Kumar Gupta, the Principal Secretary of Culture, steering the discussions with an unwavering focus on the department's progress and future prospects.

Unveiling the Department's Framework

Throughout the meeting, the Director of Libraries and Research, Mohammad Rafi, presented an in-depth overview of the department. The insights spanned its organizational structure, a roll call of its accomplishments, an update on staffing, and an account of current vacancies. The report served as a mirror, reflecting the department's journey so far and highlighting the areas demanding immediate attention.

Notable Participants and Their Contributions

The meeting brought together a distinguished panel of participants, both in person and online. Key figures included S. Satnam Singh, Director Finance for Culture; Trishala Kumari, Special Secretary of Culture; Dr. Mohammad Maqbool, Deputy Director Planning; Parveen Kumari, Deputy Director L&R Jammu; and Sheikh Zahoor-ul-Haq, Deputy Director L&R Kashmir. Their contributions, ideas, and strategic insights enriched the discussions and shaped a vision for the department's future.

The Principal Secretary's Address

In his address, Suresh Kumar Gupta emphasized the pivotal role of the Libraries and Research Department in fostering knowledge dissemination and scholarly pursuits in the region. He stressed the department's responsibility to be a beacon of enlightenment, echoing the larger objective of the Culture Department. His words resonated with the attendees, reinforcing the importance of their work and the profound impact it has on society.