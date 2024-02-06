Shannon Goodwin Pleads Guilty to Murder in Erie Nightclub Shooting

On a chilling night in December 2022, the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road, Erie, became the backdrop of a fatal shooting. The incident, which took place during a private party, claimed the life of 38-year-old Steve Smith. Now, the man responsible, 23-year-old Shannon Goodwin, has pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The private event at the Metroplex nightclub was no ordinary gathering—it was a birthday celebration for Goodwin's mother. However, the evening turned tragic when Goodwin fired shots that not only claimed the life of Steve Smith but also injured his own uncle, hitting him in the wrist.

A Plea of Guilt

Goodwin's admission of guilt to the charges of third-degree murder and aggravated assault mark a significant turn in the case. The Erie County District Attorney's Office was initially pursuing first-degree murder charges against Goodwin. Whether the plea was part of a deal or if other factors led to the reduction of charges is not specified.

With his guilty plea, Goodwin now faces a maximum sentence of 67 years in state prison. His fate will be decided on April 23, 2024, before Judge John J. Mead.