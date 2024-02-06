Erie Man Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Abduction Attempt

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves in Erie, 33-year-old Harry Rodriguez Felix faces serious charges following an alleged abduction attempt of a 13-year-old girl. The event unfolded on the afternoon of January 31 as the young girl was walking home from school. According to the girl's account, a man in a white van subjected her to unsolicited attention, blew kisses at her, and then grabbed her arm in an attempt to pull her into the vehicle.

The Girl's Brave Escape

The victim displayed remarkable courage, managing to kick the man and flee from the dangerous situation. Her quick thinking and bravery are what ultimately foiled the alleged abductor's plan. The local police were swift to act upon receiving the report and initiated an investigation.

Surveillance Footage Leads to Identification

Through the analysis of surveillance footage, the Erie police were able to identify Rodriguez Felix as the suspect. Upon questioning, he admitted to being present at the location during the time of the incident. While his initial charges revolved around luring a child into a motor vehicle, further investigative efforts led to more serious charges being added to his docket. These included felony counts of kidnapping, interference with the custody of a child, and unlawful restraint.

Unfolding of Legal Proceedings

During the interrogation, Rodriguez Felix claimed he was in the area looking for a prostitute. He also had a noticeable bruise on his shin, which he attributed to playing basketball. After posting a $300 bail for the original charge, his legal situation worsened as he was arraigned on the new charges and subsequently placed in Erie County Prison with a bond set at $100,000. With the case still under investigation, Rodriguez Felix is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 26.