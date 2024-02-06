Enugu Governor Reverses Worker Layoffs Amid Labor Pressure and Tragic Death

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has retracted his decision to terminate 20 employees of the Enugu State Water Corporation. This move follows immense pressure from organized labor and the untimely death of one of the sacked employees. Initially, these workers were let go for their inability to meet a monthly internally generated revenue (IGR) target of N50 million.

Organized Labor's Intervention

The tension surrounding the termination of these workers was aggravated further when organized labor threatened to picket the corporation's headquarters. They also hinted at the possibility of initiating a statewide industrial action. In response to the dismissals, the labor union issued a picketing notice and a 4-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of the workers. The union warned of severe consequences that would include shutting down the water corporation if their demands were not met.

Tragic Death Fuels Crisis

The situation was further exacerbated by the tragic report of the death of one of the sacked employees. Christopher Abonyi, a level 16 officer, reportedly died of a heart attack after receiving his termination letter. The unfortunate incident occurred while Abonyi was on annual leave, shortly after his daughter had undergone an expensive surgery. His death added fuel to the growing crisis and intensified pressure on Governor Mbah to reverse his decision.

A Turnaround Decision

Following a meeting with labor union leaders, Governor Mbah directed the sacked workers to resume their duties. This decision has been confirmed by the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ben Asogwa. Despite their return to work, the workers are still waiting for an official letter from the Head of Service to formalize the governor's directive.