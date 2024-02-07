End of an Era: Demolition Begins on 110-Year-Old Washington School

A new chapter begins in the history of Little Ferry, New Jersey, as the 110-year-old Washington School on Liberty Road is being demolished, paving the way for a new middle school. The old school, marked by its deteriorating condition and a history of structural issues, had been shut down since 2018. The demolition process, which is expected to last four to five weeks, represents not only the end of a century-old institution but the start of a new era in education for the local community.

Decades of Challenges and the Final Decision

The Washington School had grappled with numerous problems over the years. Classrooms prone to flooding, a leaky roof, and the presence of asbestos were among the many issues plaguing the school. Moreover, the building's non-compliance with accessibility standards further complicated matters. The school sustained severe damage during Superstorm Sandy, adding to the already mounting cost of repairs. Despite numerous attempts to rehabilitate the facility, a feasibility study estimated that over $9 million would be required to restore the school to its former glory, leading to the eventual decision for demolition.

A New Dawn: Modern Facilities and Recreational Spaces

As the dust settles on the old Washington School, plans for a new middle school are emerging. The proposed school is contingent upon the approval of a $38 million project in a special election. If approved, a modern, 65,000-square-foot, three-story building will rise from the ashes of the old school, complete with state-of-the-art safety features, accessibility, and outdoor recreational spaces. The state will provide $4.7 million in aid for the project, offsetting some of the costs that will be covered by a monthly school debt tax for property owners.

Preserving History and Moving Forward

As the walls of the Washington School come down, the community reflects on the school's rich history and its pivotal role in educating generations of students. At the same time, local school officials, led by Superintendent Matthew Perrapato, are endeavoring to minimize disruption to nearby schools during the demolition. The new school symbolizes a commitment to providing a quality education for future generations, combining tradition with innovation in a testament to the enduring spirit of Little Ferry's community.