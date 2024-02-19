Empowering Nagaland's Youth: Shisalen Riju Coaching Center Opens in Mokokchung

In a significant step towards educational empowerment and tackling educated unemployment in Nagaland, the Shisalen Riju Coaching Center was inaugurated on February 19th in Mokokchung. This pioneering initiative, funded by the Mokokchung District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) through the Local Area Development Program's Common Pool, marks a new era of specialized guidance for students aspiring to crack NPSC and NSSB exams. Situated in the heart of Tzusapang sector, the center promises not just academic excellence but a holistic mentorship aimed at nurturing responsible citizens.

A Vision for the Future: More Than Just Coaching

At the core of Shisalen Riju's foundation is a commitment to provide quality education and mentorship for free. Spearheaded by Tongpang Ozukum, Advisor for Water Resources and Chairman of DPDB, and supported by contributions from ten elected MLA members of Mokokchung, this center is poised to transform the educational landscape of Nagaland. With a focus on the NPSC and NSSB exams, the center is not just about passing tests; it's about building a foundation for the future. The faculty, comprised of qualified professionals, is dedicated to instilling a sense of responsibility and ambition in their students, preparing them for both public and private sector success.

The Community's Role: A Collective Effort

The inauguration of the Shisalen Riju Coaching Center was a moment of pride for the community, with Metsubo Jamir, Minister of RD & SIRD, unveiling the initiative at the former site of Baptist English School in Tzusapang Sector. This project, running from 2023 to 2028, stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and community focus. Managed by a six-member committee, Shisalen Riju is a beacon of hope, aiming to address the pressing issue of educated unemployment in the region. The center's establishment reflects a broader commitment to nurturing the potential of Nagaland's youth, empowering them to contribute effectively to the state's development.

Looking Ahead: The Promise of Transformation

The Shisalen Riju Coaching Center represents more than an educational institution; it's a catalyst for change in Mokokchung and beyond. By offering specialized coaching and mentorship for critical competitive exams, the center aims to equip students with the tools they need to excel in their respective fields. As it embarks on its mission, Shisalen Riju is not just preparing students for exams; it's preparing them for life. With the support of the community and a focus on holistic development, the center is set to play a pivotal role in the overall development of Nagaland, making it a model of educational empowerment and community engagement.

As the Shisalen Riju Coaching Center begins its journey, the eyes of Nagaland—and indeed, the nation—are watching. With its innovative approach to education and its commitment to nurturing responsible, ambitious citizens, Shisalen Riju stands as a beacon of hope. It is a reminder that with the right support and resources, every student has the potential to achieve greatness, contributing to the prosperity and development of their community and their country.