Empowering Entrepreneurs: Jinja Hosts Women's Day Katale with 500 MSMEs

The city of Jinja buzzed with entrepreneurial spirit as it hosted the 2024 Women's Day Katale, a landmark event dedicated to fostering growth and innovation among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This initiative, a collaboration between the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Busoga Kingdom, brought together over 500 businesses, with a significant focus on empowering women and youth entrepreneurs.

Building Bridges for Economic Prosperity

Under the theme 'Bridging Economic Divides for Women's Prosperity', the Women's Day Katale not only showcased a vast array of products and services from the vibrant MSME sector but also emphasized the importance of partnerships and technology in driving business growth.

Highlights included creative business clinics aimed at equipping young artists and entrepreneurs with vital skills for success in the competitive market landscape. The event also served as a platform for valuable networking, facilitating both local and international connections.

A significant aspect of the Katale was its commitment to capacity building and patient capital sourcing, aiming to support over 10,000 businesses in the Busoga region. With a strong emphasis on including at least 70% of beneficiaries from women and youth demographics, the initiative underscored the critical role of education, training, and collaboration in empowering these groups.

Notable attendees, including Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi and musician Ragga Dee, praised the PSFU and its partners for their efforts in organizing the event and highlighted the potential impact of such initiatives on Uganda's economic landscape.

Charting a Path Forward for MSMEs

The success of the Women's Day Katale in Jinja city signals a promising future for MSMEs in Uganda, particularly for those led by women and youth. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, from entrepreneurs to cultural leaders and industry experts, the event has laid a foundation for sustained growth and innovation within the sector.

As the PSFU and its partners continue to advocate for increased support and resources, the potential for these businesses to contribute significantly to Uganda's economy becomes ever more apparent.