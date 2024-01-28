Ember + Forge's Latte Art Competition: A Celebration of Erie's Coffee Culture

On a brisk Saturday evening, the scent of freshly ground coffee beans wafted through the air as Ember + Forge, a beloved local coffee shop, held its inaugural latte art competition. The event drew not only participants from nearby cafes but also a considerable audience all eager to witness the display of intricate and stunning latte art.

Fostering a Flourishing Coffee Culture

The competition was more than just an opportunity for skilled baristas to showcase their talents. It was a celebration of Erie's burgeoning coffee community. Since Ember + Forge opened its doors in 2017, owner Hannah Kirby has noticed a significant uptick in the number of coffee shops sprouting across the city. This competition was conceived as a platform to highlight and support this expanding scene.

A Display of Skill and Creativity

The latte art competition became a stage for baristas to transform a simple cup of coffee into a canvas. Each creation was meticulously crafted, impressing both the audience and the panel of judges. The event was a testament to the talent and creativity that thrives in the local coffee scene, further strengthening the sense of community amongst coffee lovers.

Linking Coffee Love with Charitable Cause

Beyond the spirit of competition and camaraderie, the event served a noble cause. All proceeds from the event were pledged to support Community Shelter Services, a local organization dedicated to assisting those in need. This gesture linked the community's shared passion for coffee to a cause that resonates with the heart of Erie, creating a warm social gathering during the frosty winter.

Ember + Forge's latte art competition was not just an evening of coffee and creativity. It was a celebration of a thriving local coffee culture, a showcase of exceptional talent, and a gesture of community support, all culminating in a memorable event that left participants and spectators looking forward to the next gathering.