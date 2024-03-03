El Paso Police Headquarters Renamed in Tribute to Beloved Chief Greg Allen

On a solemn Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department, in a heartfelt ceremony, dedicated its headquarters to the late Chief Greg Allen, marking the significance of his legacy. Chief Allen, who led the department for nearly 15 years, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2023, at the age of 71, following a medical procedure. The renaming event, held on March 3, coincided with what would have been Allen's 72nd birthday, adding a poignant touch to the tribute.

Legacy of Leadership

Chief Greg Allen's career with the El Paso Police Department spanned over four decades, a testament to his dedication and service to the community. Starting as a patrol officer, Allen climbed the ranks, contributing significantly in various capacities including training specialist at the Police Academy, sergeant, lieutenant, and deputy chief, before his appointment as chief in March 2008. His leadership extended beyond administrative roles, as he actively participated in high-profile units such as the Gang Task Force, SWAT, and the Tactical Section, among others.

Community and Police Department Mourning

The renaming ceremony was not just a formality but a celebration of Allen's widespread impact and the void his passing has left. His leadership style, marked by a commitment to service and an open-door policy, endeared him to many within the department. The El Paso Municipal Police Officers' Association, alongside the police department, spearheaded the initiative to rename the headquarters at 911 N. Raynor in his honor, signaling the deep respect and admiration for Allen's contributions and character.

Reflecting on a Storied Career

Chief Allen's legacy is not merely in the roles he held but in the lives he touched and the community he served with unwavering dedication. His approach to policing, emphasizing community engagement and the welfare of his officers, set a benchmark for future leaders. The renamed police headquarters stands as a lasting monument to his service, leadership, and the indelible mark he left on the El Paso Police Department and the community at large.

As the El Paso community and the police department continue to navigate the void left by Chief Allen's passing, the newly named headquarters serves as a reminder of his principles and the profound influence he had on those he led and served. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to inspire and guide the path of law enforcement in El Paso for generations to come.