El Paso Families Rally for DWI Reform: Petition Seeks Checkpoints, Undercover Inspections

In El Paso, Texas, the devastating impact of DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) incidents has catalyzed a community movement for legislative reform. Three families, united by the tragic loss of their children in crashes involving intoxicated drivers, have initiated a petition demanding the implementation of regular DWI checkpoints and undercover visits to alcohol-serving establishments by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). The petition, which is rapidly gaining traction on Change.org, reflects a broader concern for public safety and a collective yearning for change.

Community Call to Action

Esther Avina, a mother deeply troubled by the safety of her children and the community at large, spearheaded the petition. "I feel like El Paso is no longer safe. This happens almost everyday. It is no longer normal. Something needs to be done," Avina expressed, capturing the sentiment of many El Pasoans. The campaign has touched the hearts of nearly 600 supporters on Change.org, illustrating a widespread demand for stringent measures against DWI offenses. In May 2023, Lupe Hernandez Lucero experienced the unimaginable loss of her son, Steven Hernandez, 28, to a drunk driving incident. The driver responsible had a history of DWI arrests, underscoring the need for more effective deterrents and enforcement.

Alarming Statistics and Enforcement Efforts

El Paso's struggle with DWI-related incidents is not new, but the situation appears to be worsening. In the early months of 2024, law enforcement agencies reported multiple fatalities suspected to be linked to alcohol impairment. This follows a concerning trend from the previous year, where the Texas Department of Transportation recorded over 709 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in the El Paso area, resulting in 30 fatalities. To combat this, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and El Paso Police officers conducted a targeted operation in early February, leading to 15 DWI-related arrests over a two-day span. Despite these efforts, the community calls for more to be done.

Looking Forward: A United Front for Change

The tragic losses experienced by Esther Avina, Lupe Hernandez Lucero, and other El Paso families have become a rallying cry for preventative measures against DWI offenses. Their petition not only seeks to introduce regular DWI checkpoints but also advocates for daily undercover inspections of alcohol-serving establishments by TABC. This dual approach aims to curb the sale of alcohol to minors and intoxicated individuals, addressing the problem at its source. As the petition garners support, it symbolizes a community's resolve to transform grief into action, with the hope of safeguarding future generations from the perils of drunk driving.