El Borge Votes to Retain Fireworks in Annual Festivities Amid Concerns

The quaint village of El Borge, nestled in the Axarquía region of Malaga province, has emerged from a spirited referendum that sought to determine the role of fireworks in their annual festivities. The local government conducted this referendum, which came to a close on January 31, to gauge the sentiments of residents on the subject.

Deliberation Amidst Concerns

Before the vote, the community was made aware of the possible adverse effects of fireworks on animals, the elderly, and individuals with specific conditions such as autism. Despite these warnings, the results illustrated a strong inclination towards preserving the tradition. A resounding 77% of the participants voted in favor of fireworks, underscoring the community's attachment to its cultural heritage.

Democracy in Action

The voter turnout stood at 43.35%, with 401 of the 925 registered residents participating in this crucial decision-making process. Of these, 309 voted in favor, while 91 voiced their concerns against it. The count also included one invalid vote.

Gratitude and Reflection

Following the referendum, the town hall took to social media to extend their gratitude to the participants. The message underscored the significance of the decision in addressing the collective needs of the community and reiterated the local government's commitment to respect and implement the will of its people.