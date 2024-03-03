Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Modern ST Stand in Baramati, Pune's Key Terminals Lag Behind

Amidst the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art ST stand in Baramati by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries, passengers raise concerns over the dilapidated condition of major ST stands in Pune. While Baramati celebrates the inauguration of its modern facility, travelers from Swargate, Wakdewadi, and Pune Railway Station stands face daily challenges due to poor maintenance and infrastructure.

Advertisment

Chronic Issues at Swargate and Wakdewadi ST Stands

Swargate, serving as the primary bus terminal in Pune's MSRTC division, witnesses over 10,000 passengers daily. Despite its significance, the stand struggles with inadequate seating, cleanliness, and uncontrolled vehicular traffic, complicating bus movements. Similarly, the Wakdewadi ST stand, catering to thousands on key routes, is plagued by potholes, leaky roofs, and safety concerns, diminishing the travel experience for many.

Passenger Complaints and Safety Concerns

Advertisment

Travelers like Amit Dengale and Sagar Chintal express dissatisfaction with the state of affairs. Dengale highlights the challenges posed by unauthorized vehicle entry, while Chintal points out hygiene and safety issues, emphasizing the need for the MSRTC administration to prioritize passenger welfare.

MSRTC's Response and Future Actions

Kailash Patil, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, acknowledges ongoing maintenance efforts across all stands. However, the spotlight on the new Baramati ST stand's inauguration brings to fore the stark contrast in passenger facilities, urging immediate action to elevate Pune's ST stands to match the newly established standards in Baramati.

As Baramati steps into the future with its upgraded ST stand, the comparison with Pune's key terminals opens a dialogue on the necessity of infrastructure development and maintenance in public transportation facilities. This event not only highlights the disparities but also calls for a unified approach to ensure safe, clean, and efficient travel for all passengers.