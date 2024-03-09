EIB, HFB's €50M Partnership Empowers Women-Led Businesses, Fostering Economic Growth, Equality

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Housing Finance Bank (HFB) have unveiled a new financial partnership, directing over €50 million towards the empowerment of private sector entities in Uganda, with a substantial part of the fund earmarked for businesses led or owned by women. This move aims to bridge the gender gap in finance accessibility, lighting a path forward for female entrepreneurs in the country.

Announced as part of the broader Team Europe Initiative 'Sustainable Business For Uganda' (SB4U) and 'Investing in Young Businesses in Africa' (IYBA), the investment seeks to stimulate economic growth by supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with a keen focus on those led by women. The initiative underscores the significance of gender equality in economic development, aiming to provide at least half of the funds to women-led or owned enterprises. This is a critical step toward addressing the disparities in capital access among Ugandan entrepreneurs, particularly women.

Strengthening the Private Sector

The collaboration between EIB and HFB is not just about gender equality; it also aims to fortify the backbone of Uganda’s economy—the private sector. By channeling funds into MSMEs, the project anticipates a ripple effect of job creation and economic stability. The targeted approach towards women-owned enterprises is strategic, recognizing the untapped potential of women entrepreneurs in driving economic growth. The investment is a testament to the commitment of both institutions to foster an inclusive economic environment that benefits all members of society.

The €50 million investment is a beacon of hope for many entrepreneurs in Uganda, especially women who have historically faced hurdles in accessing financial services. The initiative is expected to pave the way for more inclusive financial policies that cater to the needs of diverse business owners. As the project unfolds, it will be interesting to observe its impact on Uganda’s economic landscape and whether it can serve as a model for similar interventions in other regions. The commitment of EIB and HFB to empowering women entrepreneurs is a commendable step towards achieving gender equality in the business sector.