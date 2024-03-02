Edith Chin Appointed New Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Jamaica, Succeeding William Shagoury

KINGSTON, Jamaica - In a significant shift within the local governance of Clarendon, businesswoman Edith Chin has assumed the prestigious role of Custos Rotulorum, following a formal ceremony that saw her receive the Instrument of Office from Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen at King's House this Friday. Stepping into shoes once filled by William Shagoury, who dedicated 13 years of service to the parish, Chin's appointment marks a new chapter in the civic leadership of Clarendon.

A New Era for Clarendon

The transition of leadership was commemorated with a ceremony that not only celebrated Chin's inauguration but also paid homage to the tenure of her predecessor, William Shagoury. Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, in his address, expressed his confidence in Chin's capabilities, urging other Custodes across Jamaica to extend their unwavering support. "Give her the support she needs to carry out her responsibilities... stand by her and give her all the help she needs," he advocated, highlighting the collaborative spirit essential for the role.

Chin, in her response to the Governor-General's remarks, acknowledged the weight of her new responsibilities. With over 600 Justices of the Peace under her purview, she emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships, unity, and open dialogue to address the diverse needs of Clarendon's communities. Her commitment to re-engaging with the National Anthem as a cornerstone for national development and personal responsibility was notable, showcasing her vision for her tenure as Custos.

Legacy and Continuity

The role of the Custos Rotulorum, as the Governor-General's representative and the first citizen of their parish, is pivotal in promoting the rule of law, public order, and civic pride. Beyond the ceremonial aspects, the Custos plays an active role in the community, from recommending and swearing in Justices of the Peace to overseeing their legislative functions. Chin's appreciation for Shagoury's "years of exemplary service" and her gratitude for the "guidance, encouragement, and unwavering confidence" bestowed upon her reflect a deep respect for the legacy she inherits and the path she intends to forge.

Looking Ahead

As Edith Chin embarks on her journey as Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, her focus on partnership and dialogue, coupled with a commitment to civic duty, sets a promising course for her tenure. Her call for collective engagement and the emphasis on the National Anthem as a guiding principle underscore a broader vision for Clarendon's development and the fostering of a cohesive community spirit. With the support of fellow Custodes, senior Justices of the Peace, and the Governor-General, Chin's leadership is poised to usher in a period of growth and unity for Clarendon.

The appointment of Edith Chin as Custos Rotulorum signals not just a change in leadership but a renewed commitment to service, community development, and the promotion of civic values within Clarendon. As the parish looks forward, the blend of legacy and innovation that Chin represents offers a vibrant vision for its future, underpinned by a shared dedication to the principles of justice, order, and collective well-being.