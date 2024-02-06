Concern in Edinburgh as Local Resident Alison Campbell Goes Missing

Edinburgh is in the grip of a mystery as Alison Campbell, a 50-year-old local resident, has abruptly vanished, sparking a city-wide search involving Police Scotland and the coastguard. Alison was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, around 3:10 am, leaving a residence on Murrayfield Avenue. She drove away in her red Toyota Aygo, a detail that would later become a crucial clue in the unfolding investigation.

Abandoned Car Points to Cramond Beach

Investigators traced Alison's red Toyota Aygo to an area near Cramond Beach, turning the vicinity into the focal point of the search. The discovery of her vehicle, abandoned and far from her last known location, has heightened concerns for her welfare, especially among her distraught family members who await news with bated breath.

Public Appeal for Assistance

In an urgent appeal to the public, Inspector Dougal Begg of Police Scotland requested that anyone with information or who might have been in the Cramond Beach area and noticed someone matching Alison's description, to come forward. Alison is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, slim, with straight shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue puffer jacket, a bright pink knitted scarf, black leather ankle boots, and a striking gold ring with a black onyx stone on her right hand.

Family's Agonising Wait

The Campbell family's anguish is palpable as they await any news of Alison, their worry growing with each passing moment. As the search continues, the city of Edinburgh is united in its concern for the missing woman, and authorities continue to scour the Cramond Beach area, hoping to find Alison safe and well.