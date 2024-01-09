en English
Local News

Ector County Commissioners to Discuss ARPA Funds, Park Design and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Ector County Commissioners to Discuss ARPA Funds, Park Design and More

On Tuesday, the Ector County Commissioners are set to address a comprehensive agenda covering a wide range of items. The meeting’s key points will include the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department’s update on the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department’s potential purchase of firefighting vehicles through a national cooperative bid.

Allocating ARPA Funds

During the meeting, the commissioners will discuss the allocation and use of ARPA funds. The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department will provide updates on how the funds have been utilized. Additionally, the commissioners will consider quotes for the purchase of fire department equipment, with the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department potentially acquiring firefighting vehicles through a national cooperative bid.

Kellus Turner Park Design Modifications

Another crucial item on the agenda is the Kellus Turner Park design modifications. These alterations, as emphasized by County Judge Dustin Fawcett, are centered around enhancing safety and encouraging community involvement. The park’s design features include a sheriff’s station, which is a testament to the county’s commitment to public safety.

Additional Agenda Items

Other items on the agenda include considerations for a new vehicle for the Planning and Development Department and the approval of a leasehold deed for hangars at Odessa Schlemeyer Airport. The commissioners will also deliberate on the acceptance and maintenance of a donated public road and the reconstruction of County Road 307. Furthermore, they will discuss budget amendments for the Library, the Treasurer’s Reports for September and October 2023, and the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for January 9, 2023.

In terms of staffing, the agenda includes the negotiation of a recruitment service agreement aimed at hiring jailers for the expanded county jail. Lastly, looking ahead to March, a vendor fair is scheduled to support the South Odessa Volunteer Fire Department — an event that showcases the community’s support for its local emergency services.

Local News
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

