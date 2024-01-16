Eastern Hancock High School Revives Donkey Basketball Tradition for FFA Fundraiser

Eastern Hancock High School in Charlottesville, Indiana, is reviving its annual tradition of donkey basketball on January 19, with the event's proceeds benefitting the school's Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. The unique and entertaining event is presented by Donkey Ball Entertainment of Family Tradition Farms, based in Tipp City, Ohio.

Advertisment

Donkey Basketball: A Fun-Filled Fundraiser

Participants in the donkey basketball event will ride donkeys and play basketball in the school's gymnasium. The tip-off time for the game is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Interested spectators can reach out to an FFA member or advisor to purchase advance tickets.

Additional Attractions

Advertisment

Adding to the festive spirit of the night, a silent auction will commence at 6 p.m., an hour before the start of the basketball game. The school will also be offering concessions, promising an engaging evening for the attendees.

Hancock County: A Community Involved

Alongside the donkey basketball event, various other initiatives are taking place across Hancock County. The Hancock County Master Gardener Association is organizing two children's gardening programs at the Henry Henley Public Library in Carthage. The Gleaners/Mt. Vernon food bank in Fortville is also offering a drive-through food distribution program at Mt. Vernon High School. Love INC of Greater Hancock County is planning a fundraising dining event at the Greenfield Panda Express on January 24, where a portion of the proceeds will support the non-profit's mission.