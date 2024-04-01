Easter Chaos: Police Shut Down Massive Illegal Raves in Exmoor, Residents Disturbed

Over the Easter weekend, Exmoor National Park became the unexpected venue for two massive illegal raves, prompting a swift response from Avon and Somerset Police. Hundreds of revelers descended on the tranquil park, unsettling the local community with loud music, resulting in drug possession arrests, and assaulting an emergency worker. The events unfolded near Dunkery Beacon and Kennisham Wood, leading to road closures, the seizure of sound equipment, and police intervention aimed at preserving public safety and minimizing community disruption.

Rave Discovery and Law Enforcement Response

Early Sunday morning, police were alerted to the first rave with approximately 200 attendees near Dunkery Beacon. Shortly thereafter, another call led them to Kennisham Wood where the party size significantly increased. In the face of these challenges, law enforcement officials worked to engage with attendees, aiming to defuse the situation while ensuring the safety of the broader community. Roadblocks were established to control the situation, and sound equipment from the Dunkery Beacon rave was confiscated as part of efforts to halt the festivities.

Community Impact and Arrests

The presence of these illegal gatherings caused significant distress among local residents, with some feeling "trapped in their homes" due to the overwhelming influx of partygoers and the loud music that echoed across the Exmoor landscape. The police's engagement strategy led to the arrest of a man in his 30s from Wiltshire at the Kennisham Wood site on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and assaulting an emergency worker, highlighting the broader risks and challenges associated with managing such large unauthorized events.

Event Aftermath and Police Statement

Following police intervention, the music was eventually turned off, and organizers were warned against attempting to restart the celebrations. Efforts were made on Monday morning to clear the site at Kennisham Wood, with police continuing to monitor the area to ensure a safe departure for all involved. Avon and Somerset Police issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to public safety and the importance of minimizing disruption to local communities in the face of unlicensed events. The seizure of sound equipment and ongoing inquiries into potential public nuisance offenses mark the beginning of a broader investigation into the weekend's events.