East Yorkshire Mystery: 67-Year-Old Man Injured, Police Seek Witnesses in Bridlington Incident

Humberside Police are actively investigating an incident that left a 67-year-old man with significant injuries in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, appealing to the public for witnesses and CCTV footage to shed light on the mysterious circumstances. Detective Chief Inspector Alli Sweeting spearheads the inquiry into the events that transpired in the early hours of Saturday, February 10, on the corner of Princess Street. The lack of clarity surrounding how the man sustained his injuries has prompted an extensive investigation.

Urgent Call for Witnesses and Footage

With the victim admitted to the hospital on February 24, detectives emphasize the importance of gathering information from the public. Anyone present in the area between 12.10 am and 12.35 am or those with CCTV footage are urged to come forward. The investigation team is piecing together the victim's movements, tracing his path from the New Inn pub along Cross Street, the Promenade, and finally to Princess Street near the Top 20 Café. The detailed description of the victim is hoped to jog the memory of potential witnesses who might have seen him during or after his time at the pub.

Victim's Condition and Public Appeal

The injured man is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Described as a white male, approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, wearing blue jeans, a dark coat, and black Sketchers, and notably using two crutches, the police hope these details will assist in identifying witnesses. Detective Chief Inspector Sweeting's team is dedicated to determining the sequence of events leading to the man's injuries, stressing the importance of public assistance in solving this puzzle.

Humberside Police have made it easy for individuals to come forward with any pertinent information. By quoting log 199 of March 3, witnesses or those with relevant footage can contact the non-emergency number 101. The appeal extends beyond direct witnesses to anyone who might have observed anything unusual or possess footage that could potentially highlight crucial moments before or after the incident.

This investigation serves as a reminder of the vital role community members play in assisting law enforcement. The collective effort to piece together the events of that early February morning underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation. As the police continue their meticulous inquiry, the hope is for clarity to emerge, offering not only answers but also a sense of closure for all involved.