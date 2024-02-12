East Smithfield Intersection to Become All-Way Stop: Enhancing Safety and Community Involvement

In East Smithfield, a significant change is coming to the t-intersection of North Avenue and West Street. A much-needed all-way stop is set to be installed following a request from the Smithfield Police Department. The decision comes after Chief Pete Hedrick reviewed the intersection due to a citizen complaint and a recent serious crash.

A Three-Way Stop Born from Necessity

The 2,100 foot straight run on West Street leading up to the intersection can be deceptive, with drivers often unaware of the upcoming t-junction. This lack of visual cues has led to an increase in speeding and, unfortunately, accidents. Moreover, the high pedestrian traffic in the residential neighborhood adds to the urgency of addressing this safety concern.

A Citizen Complaint and a Serious Crash: The Catalysts for Change

The impetus for the change came from a concerned citizen and a recent serious crash at the intersection. Chief Hedrick took immediate action, reviewing the intersection and recognizing the need for a three-way stop. The approval for the installation was granted without delay, highlighting the commitment of the Smithfield Police Department to ensuring the safety of its residents.

A Step Towards Enhanced Safety

The all-way stop is an essential step towards enhancing safety in the neighborhood. It will not only force drivers to slow down but also give pedestrians a safer crossing point. The installation, scheduled for Tuesday morning, is a testament to the power of citizen involvement and the swift response of the local police department.

As the East Smithfield intersection prepares to become a three-way stop, it serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the role each one of us plays in making our neighborhoods safer. Today's change is not just about installing stop signs; it's about creating a safer community for all.

The all-way stop installation at the intersection of North Avenue and West Street is more than just a traffic update; it's a story of community involvement, swift action, and the relentless pursuit of safety. Today's change is a reminder of our collective responsibility towards making our roads safer for everyone.