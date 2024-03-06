East Boulevard Road's Bus Service Dilemma: Residents Demand Action Amidst Years of Delay

For over two decades, residents along East Boulevard Road (EB Road) have been clamoring for the resumption of bus services, a plea that has yet to be addressed satisfactorily. Despite being an arterial road parallel to West Boulevard Road, which sees regular bus traffic, EB Road remains neglected by both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and private transporters. This ongoing issue has seen numerous discussions and attempts at resolution, yet the bus services on EB Road remain a non-starter.

Historical Efforts and Roadblocks

The struggle to resume bus services on EB Road is not new. Notable efforts were made under the tenure of Collectors K. Rajamani in 2017 and his successor S. Sivarasu, showing a glimmer of hope with the initiation of some bus services. This initiative gained further momentum when Inigo Irudhayaraj, after becoming the MLA of Tiruchi East constituency, pushed for the operation of buses. However, these services were short-lived, halting after just a few days. Bus operators have cited several reasons for their reluctance, including road encroachment by lorries and trucks, particularly due to the proximity to Gandhi Market and its resultant congestion. Despite the completion of underground drainage works and road laying, which theoretically addresses the concerns over road conditions, bus services have not resumed.

Residents’ Outcry and Rational Demands

The absence of bus services has not only inconvenienced the residents but has also contributed to the illegal occupation of public spaces by traders and heavy vehicle mechanics for vehicle repair and maintenance. According to D. Senthil Kumar, a resident of EB Road, the road is adequately wide for buses to operate in both directions, making the resumption of services both feasible and overdue. Residents argue that the regular operation of bus services would naturally reduce encroachments. They also urge traffic police to identify and address problematic spots to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate bus operations.

Looking Forward: A Call for Action

The demand for bus services on EB Road is more than just a call for convenience; it’s a plea for equity and urban development. Regular bus services would not only benefit the residents but also enhance the overall functionality of urban transportation within the city. The repeated interventions by local authorities, including the District Road Safety Council and the Collector, highlight the issue's significance. Yet, the resolution seems to be mired in a cycle of temporary fixes and bureaucratic hurdles. For the residents of EB Road, the resumption of bus services represents a long-awaited acknowledgment of their right to accessible and reliable public transportation.