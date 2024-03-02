Durham County Council Honored with MOD Gold Award for Exemplary Support to Armed Forces Community

Durham County Council has achieved national recognition for its steadfast support towards the Armed Forces community, securing the prestigious Ministry of Defence (MOD) Gold Award for the second time. This accolade underscores the council's commitment to fostering a positive environment for both serving and former Armed Forces members.

The award was presented by Major Stephen Simpson of the 8th Battalion, The Rifles, to Council Chair Cllr Joan Nicholson and Armed Forces champion Cllr Robert Potts, highlighting the council's ongoing dedication to the Armed Forces Covenant.

Commitment to the Armed Forces Community

Cllr Joan Nicholson expressed pride in receiving the award, emphasizing the council's efforts in supporting veterans and the broader Armed Forces community within County Durham. The council's initiatives include various programs and policies aimed at ensuring fair treatment and ample opportunities for those who have served their country.

By reiterating their commitment, Durham County Council sets a benchmark for how local governments can actively support the Armed Forces community.

Cllr Robert Potts highlighted the significance of the council's dedication, referencing the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces. The affirmation to the Armed Forces Covenant by the council is a testament to their promise of treating all individuals who serve or have served, and their families, with fairness and respect. This pledge not only demonstrates the council's appreciation for the Armed Forces but also reinforces their commitment to providing substantial support and recognition.

Expanding Support and Recognition

The council's initiatives and policies tailored for the Armed Forces community serve as an exemplary model of how local governments can play a pivotal role in supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The re-award of the MOD Gold Award to Durham County Council not only commemorates their achievements but also encourages other organizations to adopt similar supportive measures. For more information on the support provided by Durham County Council to the Armed Forces community, visit www.durham.gov.uk/armedforces.

As Durham County Council continues to lead by example, their actions inspire a ripple effect, encouraging broader societal support for the Armed Forces community. This award serves not only as recognition but also as a reminder of the ongoing responsibilities we all share in acknowledging and supporting those who have dedicated themselves to serving our country.