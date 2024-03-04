Durham and Darlington See 20% Drop in Anti-Social Behaviour Thanks to £2M Policing Boost

Following a strategic investment from the Home Office, County Durham and Darlington have witnessed a 20% reduction in anti-social behaviour reports, showcasing the impact of enhanced police patrols funded by a £2 million grant for the 2023/24 period. Durham Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Joy Allen, in collaboration with local councils and emergency services, initiated this pilot scheme, which is set to continue with an additional £2 million for 2024/25.

Advertisment

Strategic Enforcement and Immediate Justice

Since the pilot's launch in July last year, over 7,000 additional patrols have been deployed across the region, leading to more than 30 arrests and numerous other preventive measures. The Immediate Justice scheme, a key component of this initiative, has seen 20 individuals make reparations directly within the communities they've affected. This hands-on approach aims to not only penalize but also rehabilitate and deter future anti-social behaviour.

Community Impact and Response

Advertisment

Residents have reportedly welcomed the increased police presence, feeling more secure in their neighbourhoods. This initiative has opened a dialogue between the police and the community, with new surveys and focus groups launched to gauge the project's effectiveness and areas for improvement. The involvement of Home Office officials in observing the project's execution underscores the national significance of this local initiative.

Future Prospects and Official Support

While the project is still in the early stages of implementation, the positive outcomes observed so far offer a promising glimpse into the potential long-term benefits of sustained investment in community policing. Policing Minister Chris Philp has echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of feeling safe in one's community and the government's commitment to combating anti-social behaviour nationwide. As the project moves into its next phase, the focus will be on refining strategies and expanding the scope of impact, with the ultimate aim of fostering safer, more cohesive communities across Durham and Darlington.