Local News

Dudley Council to Sell Land Adjacent to Blake Hall Close: Public Objections Open

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Dudley Council to Sell Land Adjacent to Blake Hall Close: Public Objections Open

In an unexpected move, Dudley Council has unveiled its intention to sell a small parcel of land adjacent to 21 Blake Hall Close, situated near the Blake Hall play park. This piece of land, tucked away in the Kirkstone Way area, sprawls over a modest area of approximately 0.0226 hectares.

Public Invitation for Land Inspection

The local authority is inviting the public to scrutinize the boundaries of the said land, a detailed plan of which is open for viewing at Dudley Council Plus. This pivotal civic hub, located at 259 Castle Street, Dudley, DY1 1LQ, has made the plan available between the hours of 10am and 3pm, Monday through Friday.

Deadline for Objections

Members of the community who may harbour reservations regarding this proposed land disposal have been given a window until Friday, February 2. Concerns must be articulated and submitted to Helen Martin, the Director of Regeneration and Enterprise at Dudley Council. It’s crucial to note that objections must reference the number 30917/FMSF1/SMcL.

More Public Notices

For those who maintain an interest in the civic affairs of the Dudley borough area, there’s a wealth of additional information available. A direction has been extended to visit the website publicnoticeportal.uk for a comprehensive view of public notices in the region.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

