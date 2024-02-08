Draft & Vessel's New Milwaukee Bar: A Dynamic Addition to Walker's Point Nightlife

Whiskey, Beer, and THC: Draft & Vessel's New Milwaukee Bar Set to Redefine Walker's Point Nightlife

Advertisment

Nathaniel Davauer, the visionary behind Draft & Vessel, is poised to introduce a fresh and exciting addition to the nightlife scene in Milwaukee's vibrant Walker's Point neighborhood. The new bar, located at 723 S. Second Street, will offer an extensive selection of whiskey, craft beer, wine, draft cocktails, and THC drinks, mirroring the offerings that have made Draft & Vessel's other locations in Shorewood and Wauwatosa so popular.

While the name of the new establishment remains a well-guarded secret, Davauer has revealed that it will be situated just a stone's throw away from another of his ventures: Giving Tree Garage, a unique craft beer garden set to feature beer served from vintage vehicles equipped with tap lines.

A Tale of Two Drinking Destinations

Advertisment

The new bar and the Giving Tree Garage are both slated to open their doors in May, just in time for Milwaukee's annual pride parade in June. The parade route will pass by both establishments, providing an excellent opportunity for attendees to sample their offerings.

Davauer's commitment to creating unique drinking experiences is evident in the Giving Tree Garage concept, which had previously faced delays due to licensing issues related to its unconventional serving method. However, the entrepreneur is determined to bring his vision to life, and the beer garden is now on track to open alongside the new bar.

Crafting a Vibrant Food Scene

Advertisment

With the addition of the new bar and beer garden, Walker's Point is set to become an even more enticing destination for food and drink enthusiasts. The neighborhood is already home to a diverse array of eateries and watering holes, and the arrival of Draft & Vessel's latest ventures will only serve to enhance its reputation as a hub for culinary innovation and creativity.

Milwaukee residents and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to sample the curated drinks menu at the new bar, which is expected to feature a wide range of whiskey options, local and regional craft beers, a limited selection of wine, and draft cocktails. The inclusion of THC drinks is a bold move that reflects the growing acceptance and mainstreaming of cannabis products in the food and beverage industry.

Building on a Legacy of Success

Advertisment

Draft & Vessel has already made a name for itself with its two other bars and a tap beer truck that operates seasonally at the Milwaukee Public Market. The success of these ventures is a testament to Davauer's keen eye for quality and his dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences.

As the countdown to the grand opening of the new bar and Giving Tree Garage begins, it's clear that Davauer's passion for the hospitality industry is only continuing to grow. With his unwavering commitment to innovation and his deep understanding of what makes a great drinking establishment, there's no doubt that the new bar and beer garden will be a resounding success.

So, as the sun sets on another day in Milwaukee, and the city's nightlife begins to stir, keep an eye out for the latest addition to the Draft & Vessel family. It's sure to become a favorite haunt for locals and visitors alike, and a shining example of the spirit of innovation and creativity that continues to drive Walker's Point forward.