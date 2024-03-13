Downpatrick Evacuation: Emergency Services Respond to Suspected Gas Leak

Emergency services swiftly responded to a suspected gas leak in Downpatrick, leading to the evacuation of numerous homes and buildings on English Street. The incident, occurring around 20:46 GMT, prompted immediate action from both the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). With the safety of residents as their top priority, authorities have urged the public to steer clear of the area as investigations continue.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Evacuation

Upon detection of a gas smell, the NIFRS dispatched two appliances and a pair of officers to tackle the emergency. The PSNI has played a crucial role in managing the situation, advising residents and passersby to avoid the vicinity for their safety. The collaborative effort between the fire service and police is focused on identifying the source of the gas leak and mitigating any potential risks it poses to the community.

Community and Political Reaction

Advertisment

The incident has garnered attention and concern from local politicians and community leaders. Diane Forsythe, a South Down DUP MLA, and Oonagh Hanlon, a Sinn Féin councillor for Downpatrick, have both issued statements urging residents to heed the advice of emergency services. Their united front highlights the community's solidarity and the importance of public safety in times of crisis. All affected residents have been relocated safely as the Fire Service works diligently to resolve the issue.

Investigation Underway

As the source of the suspected gas leak remains unknown, the NIFRS and PSNI are thoroughly investigating the matter. The priority is to ensure the well-being of Downpatrick's residents and to prevent any potential hazards. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of quick and coordinated responses to emergency situations and the critical role of community awareness and cooperation.

The evacuation in Downpatrick underscores the unpredictable nature of emergency situations and the paramount importance of public safety. As the investigation continues, the resilience and swift action of emergency services, along with the support from local leaders and the community, highlight the collective effort to safeguard the well-being of all affected. The incident serves as a testament to the strength and preparedness of Downpatrick's emergency response teams and the community's ability to come together in times of need.