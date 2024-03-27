DOWASCO Announces Unscheduled Water Interruption in Lower Jimmit for Maintenance

Due to essential maintenance, DOWASCO has informed residents of Lower Jimmit about an unexpected water supply interruption, impacting more than 1,000 homes. Scheduled to last 24 hours, this disruption is a part of routine maintenance activities aimed at improving the water distribution line in the area. DOWASCO expresses regret for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the community's patience and cooperation during this period.

Understanding the Disruption

The unscheduled interruption in Lower Jimmit is a consequence of crucial maintenance works being conducted along the water distribution line. DOWASCO's proactive measures ensure the longevity and reliability of water supply services to the community. Residents are advised to store sufficient water and make necessary arrangements to minimize the impact of this temporary inconvenience.

Community's Response and Cooperation

DOWASCO has received commendable cooperation from the affected residents, who understand the importance of these maintenance works for continued service quality. The company has conveyed its thanks to the community for their understanding and patience, highlighting the significance of collective efforts in maintaining essential services.

Looking Forward

As the maintenance works progress, DOWASCO remains committed to completing the task efficiently to restore water services as swiftly as possible. The company's dedication to service improvement and infrastructure maintenance is evident in its prompt actions and clear communication with the residents of Lower Jimmit. This event underscores the importance of routine maintenance in ensuring the reliability of critical infrastructure services.