Dorokyo Gorge Sightseeing Boat Tours Resume in Wakayama, Nara, Mie: A Pandemic Recovery

The scenic Dorokyo Gorge, stretching across Wakayama, Nara, and Mie prefectures, has reopened its popular sightseeing boat tours, signaling a significant step towards recovery from the pandemic-induced tourism slump. The gorge, known for its steep cliffs and unique rock formations along the Kitayama River, offers visitors a unique natural experience. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the tours have now returned with smaller vessels, adapting to the new normal while ensuring visitor safety.

Advertisment

Revival of a Tourist Attraction

In a move towards reviving local tourism, the sightseeing boat tours at Dorokyo Gorge have recommenced with an opening ceremony held at the Kumanogawa district in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture. This area, encircled by Nara and Mie prefectures, plays host to the tours that showcase the gorge's natural beauty. Previously operated by jet boats capable of carrying 48 passengers, the tours now utilize two smaller vessels in response to the decline in tourist numbers caused by the pandemic. On the first day of the current season, the tours began with a modest but hopeful turnout of five passengers, emphasizing the cautious optimism surrounding the return of tourism activities.

Operational Details and Accessibility

Advertisment

The sightseeing tours operate six times daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding Mondays, from March 2 through November 30. This schedule allows for ample opportunity for visitors to explore the gorge's natural wonders. Reservations are mandatory, ensuring that the tours remain manageable and adhere to safety protocols. The pricing is set at ¥3,000 for adults and ¥1,500 for children between 4 years old and elementary school age, making it an affordable activity for families and tourists alike. Approximately 4,400 people availed of the boat tours last year, showcasing a resilient interest despite the challenges faced.

Impact on Local Tourism and Future Prospects

The reintroduction of the Dorokyo Gorge sightseeing boat tours is a beacon of hope for the local tourism industry, severely impacted by the pandemic. With the resumption, there is an optimistic outlook for a gradual increase in tourist numbers, contributing to the economic recovery of the region. The gorge's unique geological features continue to attract nature enthusiasts and travelers seeking serene and picturesque landscapes. As the world slowly adapts to living with COVID-19, such initiatives are crucial in revitalizing tourism-dependent communities, marking a positive stride towards normalcy and growth.

The Dorokyo Gorge sightseeing boat tour offers more than just a scenic journey; it symbolizes the resilience and adaptability of the tourism sector in the face of unprecedented challenges. As visitors once again navigate the tranquil waters of the Kitayama River, surrounded by nature's splendor, there is a renewed sense of hope for the future of travel and exploration in the region.