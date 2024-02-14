DoorDash Deliveries Ignite Neighbor Feud Leading to Aggravated Assault in South Memphis

A peculiar feud between neighbors in South Memphis took a dangerous turn, leading to an arrest for aggravated assault. The bizarre series of events began with one woman, Victory Stepeney, allegedly sending a barrage of DoorDash orders to her neighbor's house in an apparent bid to disturb her.

Advertisment

A Feud Ignites Over Delivered Disputes

The tension between the neighbors had been simmering for weeks, but it was the incessant stream of food deliveries that pushed matters to a boiling point. On February 12, the unidentified victim confronted Stepeney about the orders, which had been inundating her home and causing her no small amount of distress. What ensued was a violent encounter that left the victim nursing injuries to her chest and arm.

A Blade, a Confrontation, and an Arrest

Advertisment

During the heated argument, Stepeney pulled out a blade and attacked her neighbor, leaving her with painful gashes. The victim managed to escape further harm when Stepeney dropped the blade and fled the scene. Police were soon called to the location, and Stepeney was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The Aftermath: Injuries, Bonds, and Court Dates

The victim was treated for her injuries on the scene, and Stepeney was taken into custody. She is currently being held on a $15,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from seemingly petty disputes between neighbors.

As I stand outside the South Memphis residence where the attack took place, it's hard to believe that such an innocuous service as DoorDash could be at the heart of such a violent confrontation. But in today's interconnected world, the lines between convenience and chaos can sometimes blur. The events that transpired here serve as a sobering reminder that, in the pursuit of peace and harmony, we must all strive to be better neighbors.

Important terms: Victory Stepeney, DoorDash orders, aggravated assault, $15,000 bond, neighbor feud