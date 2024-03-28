Donegal Tragedy: Community Mourns Úna Bowden and Daughters' Loss in Mayo Crash

In an overwhelming wave of grief, the small towns of County Donegal and County Mayo unite in mourning the tragic loss of Úna Bowden, 47, and her daughters Ciara, 14, and Saoirse, 9, in a devastating road accident. The Bowden family, originally hailing from Donegal but residing in Maigh Cuilinn, Galway, met their untimely demise on the N17 near Claremorris, marking a sorrowful chapter for the communities intertwined by their vibrant lives.

Advertisment

Community Pillars

Known for their active involvement in local sports, particularly with the Oughterard Rugby Club, the Bowdens were more than just members; they were the heart. While Ciara and Saoirse showcased their athletic prowess on the field, Úna offered her skills off-field, providing indispensable IT support. Their contributions weren't limited to sports alone; their engagement spanned across various community activities, from school fundraising to participating in parent associations, embodying the spirit of community solidarity and support.

A Ripple of Shock

Advertisment

The news of their passing sent shockwaves through the community, with tributes flooding in to honor their memory. Oughterard Rugby Club, where the girls once played and their mother volunteered, expressed their heartache, highlighting the irreplaceable void left behind. The family's influence extended beyond the pitch, touching lives through their smiles, generosity, and commitment to community welfare. The local Church of the Immaculate Conception became a focal point of communal grief, where a service allowed the community to collectively mourn and reflect on the profound impact of the Bowden family.

Unfathomable Loss

As the community grapples with this tragic event, the focus shifts to the surviving family members, particularly Úna's husband, David, who was abroad at the time of the accident. The collective outpouring of support for the bereaved family underscores the tight-knit fabric of the community, bound together in times of joy and sorrow. The Bowden family's legacy, characterized by their love for sports, dedication to community service, and the joy they spread, will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew them, leaving a lasting imprint that transcends their untimely departure.