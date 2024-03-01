Donegal Gardaí Alert Public to 'Tarmac Scam' Targeting Vulnerable Residents

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a warning about a deceptive practice known as the 'Tarmac Scam', where individuals claiming to be contractors offer driveway services at a reduced price, only to deliver substandard work using inappropriate materials. The scam, often involving conmen in an orange-colored lorry and a silver Landcruiser, targets elderly and vulnerable residents under the guise of leftover tarmac from supposed legitimate roadwork. The Gardaí's advice is clear: be vigilant, do not engage with these individuals, and report any suspicious activity.

Understanding the 'Tarmac Scam'

At the heart of the scam is a deceitful offer to lay down tarmac for driveways using supposed surplus materials. The reality, however, is far from the initial promise. Victims find themselves faced with driveways of poor quality, made from gravel chippings covered in engine oil or materials not suitable for a lasting road surface. The conmen, exploiting the trust of their targets, often revise the initially quoted cost upwards, citing unexpected material needs, and may resort to threats to secure payment for their shoddy workmanship.

Community Response and Vigilance

In response to the rising incidents, Gardaí are urging the community to exercise caution and report any door-to-door offers for tarmac laying. Key advice includes not opening doors to strangers without verification, utilizing chain locks for added security, and refraining from sharing personal details with unsolicited visitors. The public is also encouraged to note descriptive details of the conmen and their vehicles, and to share any CCTV, doorbell camera, or dashcam footage that could aid in their identification and apprehension.

Protecting the Vulnerable

Recognizing the vulnerability of certain community members to such scams, Gardaí are emphasizing the importance of community solidarity. Sharing information and warnings about these scams with elderly and vulnerable family members and friends is crucial in preventing victimization. The collective effort to inform and protect susceptible individuals is a vital step in safeguarding the community against these fraudulent schemes.

As Donegal Gardaí continue to combat the 'Tarmac Scam', the message is clear: stay alert, verify the legitimacy of any offers for work on your property, and report suspicious activities. By working together, the community can deter these conmen and prevent further exploitation of its most vulnerable members.