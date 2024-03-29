Dominica's New International Airport Project Faces Community Concerns Over Health, Safety

The construction of a new international airport in Dominica has sparked significant local concern, despite the project's potential to enhance the island's connectivity and economic prospects. Spearheaded by the government with a $370 million investment, the initiative aims to facilitate increased international flights and visitor numbers by 2026, while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Community Impact and Concerns

As the construction progresses, residents of Wesley, Woodfordhill, and Palm Tree areas have voiced pressing issues regarding their health and safety. Key complaints include unmanaged dust emissions from construction trucks, the lack of community consultation and updates, and the disturbance caused by nighttime construction activities. Additionally, the practice of detonating explosives without prior warning and the burning of materials emitting potential toxins have raised serious health concerns among locals.

Lack of Economic Benefit and Compensation Issues

Contrary to expectations of economic upliftment for local businesses, shop owners report stagnation in sales, likened to the downturn experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This economic depression is attributed to the self-sufficiency of the foreign workforce involved in the project, which bypasses local goods and services. Furthermore, issues surrounding land acquisition and compensation have emerged, with many landowners still awaiting fair settlement four years into the project.

Call for Action and Respect

Dr. McDonald Thomas, in addressing these concerns, emphasizes the necessity for the project's management to adhere to existing regulations and show consideration for the community's well-being. The appeal underscores the importance of balance between development ambitions and the livelihoods of those residing in the project's vicinity. As the construction of Dominica's international airport continues, the call for a more inclusive and respectful approach to project management resonates with many, highlighting the need for immediate action to address the community's grievances.