Dominica's Kalinago Territory Residents Discuss Water Project and Debt with DOWASCO

Residents of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, and Antrizle in Dominica, gathered at the Salybia School for a town hall meeting, where they were enlightened about the progress of a significant water rehabilitation project. Spearheaded by the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO), the project is critical for the consistent provision of water to these communities.

Project Challenges and Costs

The management of DOWASCO, led by Mr. Bernard Etinoffe, presented a comprehensive report on the ongoing project. The most significant challenge highlighted is the high cost of implementation, particularly in areas with challenging terrain. Implementing the project in the 'Crapaud Hall' area alone has cost over five hundred thousand dollars in pipe replacements. Since the project's inception last year, approximately forty-five thousand dollars have been invested in pipe replacement.

Debt Dilemma

A major concern brought to light at the meeting was the outstanding debt of 1.9 million dollars that the Kalinago people owe DOWASCO. The resolution of this debt is vital for the smooth operation of DOWASCO and the continuous improvement of the water system. The Kalinago community is grappling with the transition to the new system of metered water consumption, having traditionally depended on natural water sources.

High Utility Bills and Socio-Economic Issues

High utility bills have posed a burden to the community due to a lack of awareness about water conservation and the socio-economic issues prevalent in the community. DOWASCO remains committed to working closely with the residents to devise payment plans that can alleviate the financial strain. This commitment ensures uninterrupted access to water while seeking solutions that will benefit all parties involved.

Despite the hurdles, the project is projected to reach completion in the next five to six months, paving the way for a more reliable water supply for the residents of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, and Antrizle.