Dominica's International Airport Construction Raises Health, Safety Concerns in Wesley Area

The construction of the International Airport in the Wesley, Woodfordhill, and Palm Tree areas in Dominica has sparked a wave of health and safety concerns among local residents. Despite the project being generally welcomed for its potential to boost tourism and the local economy, issues such as dust pollution, noise, and the lack of community consultations have led to rising tensions.

Health and Safety at Stake

As this ambitious project unfolds, the community's daily life has been significantly disrupted. Dust from construction trucks, not being properly covered, permeates the air, posing respiratory risks. The continuous noise, especially from late-night operations, disrupts the peace, while unannounced detonations of explosives cause fear and stress. Furthermore, the burning of cement bags introduces potentially toxic substances into the environment, raising serious health concerns.

Community Concerns Overlooked

Residents feel sidelined as their grievances go unaddressed. Regular updates and consultations promised by the authorities are sporadic at best, leading to an information vacuum filled by speculation. The impact of the construction extends beyond physical health, affecting the local economy as well. Shop owners report no significant increase in sales, drawing parallels to the economic stagnation experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The influx of foreign workers who are self-sufficient has further isolated the local economy, exacerbating the situation.

Call for Action and Respect

The community's plight has not gone unnoticed. Dr. McDonald Thomas, a local advocate, has penned an open letter urging the authorities to address these pressing issues. The letter highlights the community's support for the project but insists on a balance that does not compromise their health, safety, and economic well-being. The call for immediate action underscores a broader appeal for respect and consideration towards those directly impacted by the construction activities.

This situation serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding large infrastructure projects, especially in close-knit communities. While the potential benefits of such developments are significant, the immediate and long-term impacts on local residents cannot be overlooked. As the project progresses, the authorities' response to these concerns will be closely watched, not only by the residents of Wesley but by all those who advocate for sustainable and inclusive development.