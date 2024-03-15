DNCC Launches Free Iftar for Low-Income Residents Amid Price Control Efforts in Ramadan 2024

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has inaugurated a commendable initiative to provide free Iftar meals to low-income individuals during the holy month of Ramadan, starting March 15, 2024. Mayor Md Atiqul Islam spearheaded the initiative, emphasizing his commitment to supporting financially constrained communities. Alongside, DNCC is actively monitoring market prices to ensure affordability of essential commodities during this period.

Empathy in Action

The free Iftar initiative, set in motion in front of Gulshan's Nagar Bhaban, is not merely an event but a reflection of the DNCC's empathetic approach towards its residents. Mayor Islam clarified, "Although this isn't an iftar party," this event is specifically aimed at assisting those with limited financial means." He further elaborated that the initiative also welcomes individuals unable to reach home due to work commitments or traffic congestion. This thoughtful gesture underscores a broader commitment to community welfare beyond mere festivities.

Stabilizing Market Prices

In response to concerns over inflated prices during Ramadan, DNCC has implemented several measures to stabilize the market. Digital boards displaying government-fixed prices in six DNCC markets serve as a beacon of transparency, guiding consumers towards fair purchases. Mayor Islam revealed, "During Ramadan," the regional executive officers and magistrates of the ten zones of DNCC are monitoring the markets to control the prices of essential commodities." This initiative aligns with nationwide efforts, as endorsed by State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, encouraging purchases from fixed-price shops to combat price hikes.

A Sustained Effort for Consumer Rights

The DNCC's endeavors are part of a larger, sustained effort to protect consumer rights and ensure affordability of essential goods. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection's rigorous market monitoring and the collection of substantial fines for violations reflect an unwavering commitment to this cause. Coupled with the State Minister's advocacy for standardized pricing and software implementation for supply chain monitoring, these efforts paint a hopeful picture of a more regulated and fair market environment.

As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, DNCC's initiative not only provides immediate relief to those in need but also sets a precedent for how urban governance can play a pivotal role in enhancing societal welfare. The synergy between market regulation and charitable acts exemplifies a holistic approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by residents, especially during times of religious and social significance. It's a reminder that the spirit of Ramadan transcends individual fasting and embraces communal support and solidarity.