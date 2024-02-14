DNA Museum in Derry Secures Over £12.7 Million in Funding

Over £12.7 million in funding has been secured for the much-anticipated DNA Museum in Ebrington Square in Derry. The funding, a collective effort from various partners, will bring to life a project that promises to showcase the rich heritage of Derry-Londonderry and the North West region.

A Beacon of Heritage and Culture

The DNA Museum, set to open by the summer of 2026, will stand as a testament to the city's maritime history and global connections. The project partners, including Inclusive Future Funding, Tourism Northern Ireland, The Executive Office, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Department for Communities, Garfield Weston & Galewest Investments Ltd, and the Wolfson Foundation, have pooled resources to the tune of £12,719,532 to make this vision a reality.

A Journey Through Time

The museum will take visitors on an enlightening expedition, exploring Derry's role as a gateway to the Atlantic. The interpretative content for the galleries is currently being developed, with engagement sessions with key stakeholders and citizens scheduled to commence this month.

A Testament to Collaborative Effort

The funding for the DNA Museum is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision. Works are set to commence in November 2024, marking the beginning of a journey that will culminate in the opening of a world-class museum that celebrates the city's past, present, and future.

As the DNA Museum prepares to open its doors in the summer of 2026, it stands as a beacon of heritage and culture, a testament to the city's rich history and a symbol of its bright future. The collaborative effort that has brought this project to life is a reflection of the city's spirit and a testament to its potential.