DMK Functionary, Wife Killed in Tragic Two-Wheeler Crash with Crane in Dhanalakshmi Nagar

In a devastating incident near Dhanalakshmi Nagar, a DMK functionary and his wife lost their lives when their two-wheeler collided with a crane on Saturday. Bakyalakshmi succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while her husband, Dhanaraj, who owned a paper agency in Peelamedu, later died in the hospital from severe injuries. The police have initiated an investigation into the tragic accident.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday near Dhanalakshmi Nagar, casting a shadow over the local community. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the crane was stationary when the two-wheeler, with Dhanaraj and Bakyalakshmi onboard, crashed into it. The impact was so severe that Bakyalakshmi died instantly, while Dhanaraj was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Despite the medical team's efforts, Dhanaraj succumbed to his injuries, leaving the community in mourning.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the accident, local law enforcement was quick to arrive at the scene. A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the precise cause of the collision. The police are examining surveillance footage from the area and interviewing witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the tragic crash. The community awaits answers, hoping that the investigation will provide closure and prevent future tragedies.

Reaction from the Community

The loss of Dhanaraj and Bakyalakshmi has left a profound impact on their family, friends, and the wider community. Dhanaraj, known for his active involvement in local politics and his business, and Bakyalakshmi, remembered for her kindness and warmth, will be deeply missed. Their untimely deaths have sparked conversations about road safety and the necessity for stringent measures to prevent such accidents in the future. The community is rallying together to support the bereaved family during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the community holds onto hope for justice for Dhanaraj and Bakyalakshmi. Their tragic loss serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the critical importance of road safety. The incident urges a collective reflection on the measures necessary to safeguard lives on the road, ensuring that such a tragedy does not recur.