Local News

District 1860: Redevelopment of Iconic Purple Hotel Site Begins

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
District 1860: Redevelopment of Iconic Purple Hotel Site Begins

Lincolnwood’s iconic Purple Hotel site is undergoing a dramatic transformation. The storied site, demolished in 2013, is being reimagined as a mixed-use complex named District 1860. This $175 million endeavor, led by Tucker Development, promises to reshape the landscape of Lincolnwood with an amalgamation of residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

A New Era: District 1860

The centerpiece of District 1860 is a dual-brand Marriott hotel, featuring Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites, set to open its doors in 2025. Alongside this, Tucker Development is crafting 299 apartments, 40% of which have already been leased. Potential residents are drawn by rental prices that range from $1,600 to nearly $4,000.

Revitalizing Retail

The commercial facet of District 1860 is equally impressive. A variety of businesses are set to fill the retail spaces, including LensCrafters, Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar, and Fatpour Tap Works. An Amazon Fresh store and a Davanti Enoteca restaurant are also planned, pending approval.

Remembering the Past

District 1860 is a nod to history, commemorating the election year of Abraham Lincoln. It stands on the site of the Purple Hotel, originally opened as Hyatt House in 1962. The hotel gained notoriety for hosting renowned performances and for the unsolved murder of mob associate Allen Dorfman in 1983. The hotel was closed in 2007 due to disrepair.

Support and Risk

The local government of Lincolnwood has shown their support through tax increment financing notes. However, they have ensured that the financial risk stays with Tucker Development, safeguarding taxpayers. In addition to District 1860, Tucker Development is partnering with Wingspan Development Group on a 300-unit multifamily project in nearby Skokie, which recently secured $100 million in construction financing.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

