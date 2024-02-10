Discover the Future of Hands-On Learning: Pioneer Career and Technology Center Open House

Sophomores in the Shelby area are invited to explore the Pioneer Career and Technology Center's offerings at a second-look open house this Thursday from 6-7:30 PM. The event promises an immersive experience of Pioneer's cutting-edge labs and specialized programs, including College-NOW Business, College-NOW Engineering, and Pioneer Performing Arts.

A Gateway to Hands-On Learning

Situated at the main campus in Shelby, the Pioneer Career and Technology Center is a hub for hands-on, industry-specific education. It is equipped with state-of-the-art labs designed to help students earn industry certifications and college credits, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in today's competitive job market.

The College-NOW Business and Engineering programs will be showcased at the Kehoe Center, while the Pioneer Performing Arts will take center stage at Theatre 166 in downtown Mansfield. These specialized programs aim to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of their chosen fields, offering numerous College Credit Plus classes that can be transferred to universities and colleges.

Bridging Two Worlds: Academics and Extracurriculars

Pioneer Career and Technology Center understands that education is not limited to academics alone. Recognizing the importance of extracurricular activities in fostering holistic development, students are encouraged to participate in clubs, activities, and sports at both their home schools and Pioneer.

This dual engagement allows students to broaden their horizons, build a diverse network, and develop essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and time management. Moreover, it provides students with the unique opportunity to balance their academic pursuits with their passions and interests.

Embarking on a New Journey

For students considering enrollment at Pioneer Career and Technology Center, applications are now being accepted at go2pioneer.com. The priority deadline for applications is February 29, ensuring that early applicants secure their spot for the upcoming academic year.

Prospective students are also welcome to apply on-site during the open house, where they can directly interact with Pioneer's faculty, staff, and current students. This provides an excellent opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the center's programs, culture, and community.

As the Pioneer Career and Technology Center opens its doors for a second look, it invites sophomores to embark on a transformative journey that combines rigorous academics with practical, industry-specific skills. This Thursday, from 6-7:30 PM, students can step into the future of hands-on learning and discover the multitude of opportunities that await them at Pioneer.

The open house serves as a beacon, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more skilled, and well-rounded future. So, Shelby's sophomores, mark your calendars and prepare to explore the possibilities that lie within the walls of the Pioneer Career and Technology Center.