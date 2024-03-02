Dinwiddie County Drivers Alert: Cox Road Lane Closure for Pavement Repairs, March 4-7

Drivers in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, prepare for delays as pavement repair work is set to commence on Cox Road. Scheduled from Monday, March 4, through Thursday, March 7, this necessary maintenance will impact westbound lanes and median crossover at Butterwood Road, per the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Advertisment

Roadwork Schedule and Detour Information

VDOT announces a multi-day lane closure affecting Cox Road's right westbound lane while allowing the left lane to stay open for traffic. To facilitate repairs, the median crossover at Butterwood Road will also be shut, directing drivers to a clearly marked detour route. This operation aims to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of both workers and commuters during the repair period.

Impact on Local Traffic and Commuters

Advertisment

Local commuters may need to plan for extra travel time or seek alternative routes as these repairs are expected to cause delays, especially during peak hours. The closure is part of VDOT's ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and infrastructure integrity, underscoring the importance of timely maintenance and repair works.

Additional Information and Resources

For those seeking more details or with specific inquiries about the roadwork, VDOT has made provision for contact through its hotline at 800-367-7623. Community members are encouraged to stay informed on the progress of the repair work and to adhere to the posted detour signs to ensure a smooth and safe commuting experience during this period.

As Dinwiddie County braces for this temporary inconvenience, the focus remains on the broader benefits of improved road safety and infrastructure reliability. These repairs, though momentarily disruptive, are a crucial step towards ensuring the long-term well-being of the county's roadways and the safety of its residents.