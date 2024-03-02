Dhaka's Fire Safety Crisis Exposed: Sat Masjid Road Restaurants Under Scrutiny

In the wake of a devastating fire at Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road, Dhaka, that claimed 46 lives, attention has now turned to the safety of restaurants along Sat Masjid Road. This major thoroughfare, known for its aesthetic Mughal-era Sat Gambuj Mosque and bustling eateries, faces intense scrutiny over fire safety measures.

Immediate Reactions and Inspections

Following the tragedy, Architect Mustapha Khalid Palash's revelations about the unsafe conversion of Gawsia Twin Peak into a restaurant hub sparked widespread concern. Subsequent inspections by The Business Standard revealed alarming safety oversights in several buildings, including blocked fire exits and improperly stored gas cylinders, casting doubt on the preparedness of these establishments to handle emergencies. Md Muketun Nur Nahid's account of ignored safety protocols despite the dire consequences further highlighted the negligence at play.

Authorities and Public Response

The social media outcry led to some immediate clean-up actions, yet skepticism remains about long-term safety commitments. Buildings like KB Square and G.H. Heights show varying degrees of compliance with fire safety standards, but the overall picture is grim. With around five major buildings on Sat Masjid Road hosting numerous restaurants, the fear of another disaster looms large, especially given the historical data from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense indicating 162,943 fire incidents over seven years.

Looking Forward

The chilling silence on Bailey Road serves as a grim reminder of the potential fate awaiting other bustling areas if preventive measures are not enforced. The question now is whether the authorities will heed the lessons from the recent tragedy and implement rigorous safety protocols to avert future disasters. Only time will tell if the vibrant life on Sat Masjid Road can be preserved through proactive safety measures or if it will be marred by negligence.