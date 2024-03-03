Dhaka Fire Tragedy: 48 Eminent Citizens Demand Action, Accountability for 46 Lives Lost

In a significant call to action following the tragic fire on Bailey Road, Dhaka, that claimed 46 lives, 48 eminent citizens, including prominent rights activists, academics, and professionals, have demanded immediate and transparent investigations to prevent similar future incidents. Their statement, issued on Sunday, emphasizes the urgent need for accountability and justice, referencing past fire incidents in Dhaka's Old Town and apparel factories that have yet to see fair investigations or remedies.

Advertisment

Historical Negligence and Repeated Tragedies

The statement draws attention to a pattern of negligence and lack of accountability in managing fire safety and urban planning in Dhaka. Citing historical precedents, the signatories, including Sultana Kamal, Khushi Kabir, and economist Anu Muhammad, underscore the failure of authorities to enforce regulations and conduct thorough investigations into past tragedies. This systemic failure has perpetuated a state of impunity, endangering lives and property.

Immediate Demands and Government Response

Advertisment

The citizens' collective demands include conducting fair and immediate investigations into the Bailey Road fire incident and all previous fire incidents to uncover the real situation. They call for the government to ensure justice and take preventive measures against future disasters. Following the tragedy, police have arrested four individuals, including three restaurant operators and a construction firm representative, for their roles in the incident, pointing to potential irregularities and negligence.

Seeking Long-term Solutions

The tragedy has sparked a broader discussion on urban planning, fire safety regulations, and the accountability of government agencies. Urban planners and fire safety experts are calling for comprehensive measures, such as online registration of buildings and public display of notices, to avoid future disasters. The establishment of a probe committee by Rajuk and the involvement of various governmental bodies underscore the immediate response, but the citizens' statement highlights the need for a more profound, systemic change to ensure the safety and well-being of Dhaka's residents.

The tragic fire on Bailey Road serves as a grim reminder of the critical need for stringent enforcement of fire safety regulations and urban planning guidelines. As the city mourns the loss of 46 lives, the collective call to action by 48 eminent citizens may catalyze the necessary reforms to prevent such disasters in the future. Their demand for accountability and justice not only seeks to address the immediate aftermath of the tragedy but also to instigate a broader societal and governmental shift towards ensuring a safer urban environment for all.