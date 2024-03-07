Dhaka Cracks Down on Unsafe Buildings: Labaid Hospital Fined for Fire Safety Lapses

Following a tragic fire incident in Dhaka, a combined force of Dhaka South City Corporation and Fire Service and Civil Defence, led by an executive magistrate, conducted a raid on Labaid Hospital, imposing a fine of Tk 2 lakh for critical fire safety violations. This operation is part of a broader initiative by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) to enforce building safety norms across the capital, spotlighting the urgent need for compliance with fire safety regulations and approved building plans.

Urgent Response to a Growing Concern

In an immediate reaction to a devastating fire that claimed 46 lives, RAJUK, alongside Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Fire Service, and other relevant authorities, initiated a city-wide crackdown on buildings not adhering to approved plans and lacking essential fire safety measures. This move, aimed at preventing future tragedies, underscores a concerted effort to ensure public safety and regulatory compliance. The recent fines, including a notable Tk 2 lakh penalty against Labaid Hospital for operating an unauthorized restaurant and having a gas leak, highlight the severity of the oversight.

Comprehensive Inspections and Fines

The DSCC's action extends beyond Labaid Hospital, with fines totaling Tk 3,70,000 levied against four organizations for various infractions ranging from unauthorized use of rooftops to inadequate fire safety provisions. These enforcement actions reflect a broader initiative to rectify unsafe practices in commercial establishments, particularly following the Bayley Road restaurant fire. RAJUK's decision to form a seven-member probe committee further illustrates the depth of the investigation into building use misconduct, signaling a strong stance against regulatory non-compliance.

Looking Towards a Safer Future

This coordinated crackdown, while immediate in its focus on fire safety, signals a turning point in how Dhaka addresses building safety and regulatory adherence. By holding institutions accountable, such as Labaid Hospital, authorities not only aim to prevent similar incidents but also to foster a culture of safety and responsibility among building owners and managers. As the city moves forward, these efforts are expected to form the foundation of a safer, more compliant urban environment, potentially setting a precedent for other cities grappling with similar challenges.