Devon New-Build Estate Faces HGV Nightmare: Landfill Site Plan Sparks Outrage

Plans for a new landfill site near Tiverton have ignited concerns among residents of a nearby new-build estate over the projected increase in heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic. Decharge Ltd's proposal aims to regularize existing waste while planning to import an additional 350,946 tonnes of inert waste, causing fears of noise, pollution, and safety hazards.

Community Concerns and Council Reactions

Tiverton Town Council's recent meeting saw vocal opposition from councillors and residents alike. Councillor Tim Bridger highlighted the community's frustration, citing concerns over safety and infrastructure strain due to the anticipated HGV movements. Despite the applicant's traffic management assurances, the community remains skeptical, fearing significant impacts on their quality of life. The council urged strong objections against the proposal, aligning with nearly 300 residents who have already expressed their disapproval.

Residents Darren Cook and Emma Solley shared firsthand accounts of the current traffic issues, emphasizing the potential exacerbation if the landfill site proceeds. The community has started a fund to engage a professional planning expert to robustly challenge the proposal. Meanwhile, Devon County Council ward member Colin Slade refuted accusations of responsibility for past decisions affecting the area, clarifying his role and calling for civility and accuracy in public discourse.