Devastating Early Morning Crash into Turkish Barbers on Windmill Hill Leaves Business in Ruins

In a startling incident that shook the community of Windmill Hill, a Mercedes crashed into the Turkish Barbers shop, causing significant structural damage and leaving the business's future uncertain. The crash, occurring in the early hours of a Sunday morning, involved a 20-year-old driver who was later detained by police and taken to Russells Hall Hospital for his injuries. Mohammed Aziz, the 32-year-old shop owner and father, described the moment as a 'shock', emphasizing the gravity of the situation had it occurred during the day.

Immediate Aftermath and Community Shock

Upon receiving a distressing phone call at 4.30 am, Aziz rushed to the scene, only to find emergency services and a structural engineer assessing the damage. The impact of the crash was severe, taking out the shop's first chair—an area that Aziz noted is 'always busy'. The incident, occurring on a street with a 30 mph speed limit, has raised concerns about road safety in the area. Aziz, who opened the shop 16 months ago with his business partner Naby Majeed, is now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding. The situation is further complicated by the shop's lapsed insurance, which had expired two weeks prior as Aziz searched for a more affordable option.

Response from Authorities and Health Services

West Midlands Police were quick to respond, detaining the young driver and closing off the road to manage the situation. West Midlands Ambulance Service also played a crucial role, providing immediate medical attention to the driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Dudley Council's structural engineers have been alerted to assess the building's safety, ensuring no further risk to the public. This swift response underscores the importance of community safety and the need for ongoing vigilance on the roads.

Looking Ahead: Recovery and Resilience

The crash on Windmill Hill is more than just a physical blow to a local business; it's a stark reminder of the unforeseen challenges entrepreneurs face. For Aziz and Majeed, the road to recovery may be long, but it's not insurmountable. The incident highlights the critical need for adequate insurance coverage, the importance of road safety awareness, and the community's role in supporting local businesses during times of crisis. As Windmill Hill comes to terms with this event, the resilience and determination of its people shine through, ready to rebuild and emerge stronger.