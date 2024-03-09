Dev of Ctg extremely important for achieving national goals: LGRD minister

Md Tazul Islam, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, underscored the significant role of Chattogram in propelling Bangladesh towards its ambitious 2041 economic goals. Speaking at the third anniversary of Chattogram City Corporation's sixth elected council, he lauded Chattogram as the nation's economic powerhouse, crucial for realizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of an advanced Bangladesh by 2041.

Empowering Local Governance for Economic Development

Minister Islam emphasized the necessity for local governments to not only enhance administrative functions but also to foster income growth opportunities for residents. "Every city corporation, municipality, and district council should focus on creating job opportunities," he stated, asserting that improved income levels and access to civic services would inspire citizens to contribute more to the economy. He highlighted that adequate funding has been allocated to Chattogram City Corporation, with the success of these funds hinging on the corporation's dedication to ensuring benefits reach the populace effectively.

Chattogram's Environmental Vision

Islam discussed the strategic importance of modern waste management techniques in making Chattogram an organized and pollution-free city. He stressed the urgency of enhancing waste management to safeguard the Karnaphuli River and the Bay of Bengal from pollution, aligning with the national action plan to reduce plastic waste by 30% by 2030. This approach not only addresses environmental concerns but also supports the broader goal of economic development through sustainability.

Stakeholder Engagement in Chattogram's Progress

The event was attended by notable figures including CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Members of Parliament M Abdul Latif, Mahiuddin Bachchu, and Abdus Salam, demonstrating a collective commitment to Chattogram's development. The presence of the Assistant High Commissioner of India, Rajiv Ranjan, underscored the international interest in Chattogram's growth trajectory. These collaborations highlight the multifaceted approach required to achieve the targeted advancements for Chattogram and, by extension, Bangladesh.