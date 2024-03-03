Derry Township Announces East Derry Road Closures for Sewer Work, March 4-5

Motorists in Derry Township are being alerted to prepare for roadwork that will impact traffic on East Derry Road this weekend. The necessary maintenance is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the area's sanitary sewer system, ensuring better service for local residents.

Details of the Roadwork

The work is scheduled to take place on March 4 and March 5, stretching from West Mansion Road to the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing. Operations will run from early morning at 7:30 a.m. until late afternoon at 4:30 p.m. This initiative is part of a broader plan to improve infrastructure within the township, focusing on the sanitary sewer system that serves countless homes and businesses in the area.

Impact on Traffic and Residents

Due to the extensive nature of the work, East Derry Road will be closed to through traffic, with exceptions made for local residential access. The Derry Township Police have emphasized the importance of planning alternate routes during this period to minimize disruption. Residents living within the affected area will still be able to reach their homes, but should expect some delays and are advised to exercise patience and adhere to any temporary traffic management signs and instructions.

Community and Safety Measures

In light of the roadwork, the community is encouraged to stay informed about the progress and any potential changes to the schedule. Safety measures will be in place to ensure that both the work crews and the local residents are protected during the operations. The township and the involved departments are committed to completing the work efficiently and restoring normal traffic flow as swiftly as possible.

As Derry Township undertakes these essential improvements, the patience and cooperation of all residents and motorists are greatly appreciated. The enhancements to the sanitary sewer system are not just immediate fixes but are investments in the community's health and future. By enduring some short-term inconvenience, the township is paving the way for long-term benefits that will serve its residents for years to come.