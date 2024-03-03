Derby's Storm Engine Co. Marks 75 Years with Inaugural 5K Race: Community and Legacy

DERBY -- For 75 years, Storm Engine Co. Ambulance & Rescue Corps has been a beacon of hope and assistance in times of need. Now, as they celebrate this monumental anniversary, the community is invited to participate in their inaugural 5K road race, a testament to their enduring legacy and commitment to public service. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 10, the race will start and finish on Park Avenue, setting the stage for a memorable event in support of the nonprofit organization.

Embracing Community Spirit Through Running

Storms Chief Thomas Lenart, Sr. sees the road race as a fitting tribute to the organization's deep-rooted connection with the Derby community. With a history of participation in races among his own family, Lenart emphasizes the unifying power of such events. They not only encourage physical fitness but also foster a sense of solidarity and resilience. The race is designed to reflect the same never-give-up attitude that Storms' volunteers embody, showcasing their dedication to overcoming challenges, both on the track and in emergency scenarios.

Opportunities for Engagement and Support

Those interested in joining the race can register here, with the event promising to be a highlight of Storms' 75th Anniversary celebrations. Various sponsorship opportunities are available, offering businesses and individuals a chance to contribute to the cause while gaining visibility within the community. From Chief Level Sponsorships to Friend of the Storm Ambulance Corps Donations, every level of support plays a crucial role in the success of the event and the ongoing work of the Storms.

Reflections on a Storied Legacy

Chief Lenart's personal journey with Storms Ambulance spans decades, filled with poignant memories and life-saving moments. He recalls instances of gratitude from those they've helped, emphasizing the profound impact of their services on the community. The 75th anniversary not only celebrates the organization's past achievements but also honors the vision of its founders, Edward Cotter, Jr., and Richard Kieley. Their legacy of selflessness and service continues to inspire the current and future generations of the Storms Ambulance & Rescue Corps.

As the Derby community gears up to support the Storm Engine Co. through this inaugural 5K race, it's a time to reflect on the values that have sustained the organization for three-quarters of a century. The event is more than just a race; it's a celebration of community, dedication, and the enduring spirit of those who put others before themselves. As participants cross the finish line, they'll be contributing to a legacy that promises to keep running strong for years to come.