Denny's Raises Over $3,000 for South Okanagan Women in Needs Society in Grand Slam Day Fundraiser

A Grand Slam Day of Giving: Denny's Raises Over $3,000 for South Okanagan Women in Needs Society

Advertisment

A Delicious Fundraiser

On a cold February morning in Penticton, British Columbia, Denny's invited locals to dine for a cause. The restaurant hosted a Grand Slam Day fundraiser, offering its signature breakfast at a discounted price of $4.99. The objective? To support the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society (SOWINS), an organization dedicated to helping individuals escape abusive situations. Over the course of 8 hours, Denny's staff served 610 Grand Slam breakfasts, raising an impressive total of over $3,000.

Community Collaboration

Advertisment

The event's success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of Denny's employees, SOWINS board members, and the caring Penticton community. The atmosphere inside the restaurant buzzed with excitement, as patrons enjoyed their meals and contributed to the noble cause. "We are overwhelmed by the support from our staff and the community," expressed a Denny's spokesperson. "It's heartwarming to see everyone come together to make a difference."

An Annual Tradition of Giving

This year's fundraiser was not the first of its kind. Denny's has been hosting Grand Slam Day events in support of SOWINS for several years, consistently raising significant funds to aid the organization. The 2024 event marked an exceptional accomplishment, setting a new record for the highest amount raised in a single day. This achievement underscores the importance of ongoing support for SOWINS and its mission.

Advertisment

A Day of Love and Giving

Coinciding with Valentine's Day, the fundraiser served as a reminder of the power of love, compassion, and community support. As patrons enjoyed their breakfasts, the spirit of giving filled the air. The event also featured chili samples from Highway 97 Brewing Co, which were part of the seventh annual Loving Mugs Chili Cookoff to benefit the Penticton Art Gallery. The fusion of delicious food, charitable giving, and community engagement made for an unforgettable day.

In summary, Denny's Penticton Grand Slam Day fundraiser was a resounding success, raising over $3,000 for the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society. The event showcased the power of community collaboration and the importance of supporting local organizations that make a difference in people's lives. On Valentine's Day, the spirit of love and generosity was alive and well in Penticton, as individuals came together to help those in need.