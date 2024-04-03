Delta Youth Group Demands Release of Unlawfully Detained Member, Accuses DESOPADEC Official

A recent uproar in Delta State has put the spotlight on the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of a youth, Melvin Chukwunweike, by police operatives reportedly acting under the instructions of a Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) official. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of last Saturday, has ignited a call for action from the Achi Grassroots Mobilizers (AGM), a local youth group.

Unlawful Detention Sparks Outrage

The AGM alleges that Chukwunweike was abducted from his residence and taken to a distant police station without any formal charges or explanation. Henrison Achi, the founder of AGM, has publicly condemned the actions of the DESOPADEC board member, urging Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwhori, and Police Commissioner Surajudeen Olufemi Abanikanda to intervene. The group claims the detention is an act of intimidation and harassment against Ukwani youths, pushing for Chukwunweike's immediate and unconditional release.

Community Response and Demands

The incident has rallied the Ukwani community, prompting a widespread demand for justice and transparency. Achi's statement highlighted the community's effort to locate Chukwunweike, which ended only when his detention location was discovered. The group accuses the involved DESOPADEC official of misusing his authority to suppress the youth, warning of potential resistance if such actions continue. The AGM demands not only Chukwunweike's release but also calls for the governor to caution his appointee against further abuses of power.

Looking Forward: Implications and Calls to Action

The ordeal of Melvin Chukwunweike underscores a larger issue of political and police overreach in Delta State, raising questions about the use of law enforcement in personal vendettas. This incident illuminates the need for a transparent investigation into the misuse of power by public officials and their impact on youth activism. As the community awaits a response from state authorities, the spotlight on DESOPADEC and its officials' conduct grows stronger, highlighting the importance of accountability in governance and the protection of citizen rights.